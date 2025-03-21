AFSA hosting a free clinic to help students file their taxes

The UW Accounting and Finance Student Association (AFSA) is offering a free tax clinic starting tomorrow, open to all eligible individuals, especially students and low-income residents in the Waterloo region. Ben Ma, a representative of the clinic, explains that “we have approximately 220 registered volunteers over our four days of operations, with about 50 volunteers ready to assist with filing tax returns at any given time.” No appointment is required. Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of their background.

The tax clinic is staffed primarily by students from the School of Accounting and Finance, with support from several supervising alumni who have received their Chartered Professional Accountant designation. The clinic provides an opportunity for volunteers to gain hands-on experience applying their classroom knowledge while giving back to the community. “It’s a good way for students to apply their skills and knowledge learned in the classroom, and give back to the community in a practical setting,” Ma said. Many volunteers return year after year, finding it “very fulfilling” to help others.

Last year, the clinic helped over 1,200 unique visitors and filed at least 1,364 tax returns, and Ma is hopes they can break the 1,400 mark this year. He notes that many upper-year students on their co-op terms will be returning to volunteer, which is a clear sign that volunteers enjoy their time at the clinic. “People are generally happy when they learn they’re going to receive more than they expected, and that feeling is contagious,” Ma adds.

The clinic is especially beneficial for international students, who are welcome to attend even if they haven’t earned any income. For those who need it, volunteers will guide them through the process of obtaining an Individual Tax Number (ITN). However, Ma reminds potential clients that the clinic cannot assist with more complex situations, such as self-employment, rental income, bankruptcy, or certain foreign investments. The service is available for those who are claiming T2202 tuition credits, regardless of income level.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 22, 23, 29 and 30. It will be located on RCH 301 and 302 on March 22. All other clinics will take place in M3 1006.

Those attending are asked to bring necessary documents, including a government-issued ID, Social Insurance Number (SIN) or ITN, tax slips, and tuition receipts. A checklist for preparation is available on the clinic’s website.

For full eligibility details and a list of what to bring, visit uwafsa.com/taxclinic.