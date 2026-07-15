Air quality warning in effect due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued an orange air quality warning for Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo today on Tuesday, July 15, due to wildfire smoke.

This high-impact alert is due to smoke from wildfires burning in northwestern Ontario drifting into the region, which are causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility across the area. Environment Canada states that conditions are expected to improve by Friday morning.

The notice advises residents to limit time outdoors and consider postponing or cancelling outdoor activities and events while the alert remains in effect. Officials also recommend keeping windows and doors closed as much as possible to reduce indoor smoke exposure.

Common symptoms of smoke exposure include eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches and mild coughing. More serious symptoms, such as wheezing, chest pain or severe coughing, require immediate medical attention. People aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants, young children, people with chronic health conditions and those who work outdoors are considered high-risk populations, and most likely to be affected. Environment Canada also advises that wearing a well-fitting N95 or equivalent respirator can reduce exposure to fine smoke particles and health risks from smoke inhalation.