All UW campuses closing early due to significant snowfall
| February 12, 2025
All UW campuses, including Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford, will close early today due to significant snowfall that could affect the safety of travel to and from campuses.
Classes at the Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge campuses that end after 5:20 p.m. are cancelled, and expected to resume by 6 a.m. tomorrow. If UW staff determine the closure should extend to Thursday due to overnight weather, this will be shared before 6 a.m. Stratford campus classes are cancelled after 3 p.m., and the campus will operate a remote learning day tomorrow, Feb. 13.
Athletics and recreation facilities will also close during this time. Counselling and health appointments have been moved to virtual.
Veronica Reiner
| February 12, 2025
