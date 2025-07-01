An overview of latest UW senate meeting

In case you missed it, here is a quick breakdown of motions passed at the UW Senate’s June meeting.

A new Honours Bachelor of Medical Sciences program was approved, in partnership with St. George’s University in Grenada (effective fall 2026).

Also approved was a new graduate certificate in Work-Integrated Learning (effective fall 2025). This will be a graduate certificate of participation that recognizes students’ completion of at least 150 hours of work-integrated learning.

Senate committee and council memberships for the upcoming academic year were also approved, with the Senate granted permission to fill any remaining vacancies. The list of nominees for membership can be viewed here.

For more information on this and previous meetings, visit the Senate’s website.