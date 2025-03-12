Anishinaabe Elder explains significance of water ahead of World Water Day

A path of healing and reflection

As a Mohawk of the Six Nations of the Grand River and a proud Turtle Clan member, my journey has been deeply shaped by both personal growth and an evolving connection to my heritage. The past few years, including my placement at the Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre (WISC) and my work with the Office of Indigenous Relations, have granted me the privilege of engaging with knowledge keepers and Elders who have guided me on both a professional and personal path.

One of the most pivotal moments in my journey came when I connected with Mary Anne Caibaiosai, a respected Anishinaabe Elder and water advocate, among many other things. Our paths crossed at an Indigenous grief circle hosted by Crow Shield Lodge, and from that moment, I felt a sense of connection and purpose. Her name had come up many times when I sought guidance, and it felt as though our meeting was destined. Caibaiosai’s wisdom and deep commitment to the protection of water have left a lasting impression on me, and I continue to carry her teachings forward in my life and work.

Water is not just a resource — it is sacred. It is our first medicine, as we are all born of water. It connects us to the land, to the ancestors, and to future generations. In Indigenous worldviews, water is a living relative that must be treated with reverence. The more I have come to understand the vital role water plays in the health of our people and our planet, the more I recognize that protecting it is not just an environmental issue, but a spiritual and cultural responsibility.

For much of my life, I remained silent about my heritage. It wasn’t until I began my healing journey, connecting with Elders and immersing myself in Indigenous ways of knowing, that I realized my role within my community. I understood that my service would come from both my strengths and vulnerabilities and that service means actively contributing to the betterment of my people. This realization has guided my actions as I work to help build strong, supportive communities — communities that recognize the sacredness of water and the need to protect it.

The importance of land-based healing, connection, and storytelling has become more clear to me through this journey. These practices have shaped my understanding of the world and I have learned to appreciate how they interweave with my personal and professional development. The sacred relationship we have with the land and the water is not one to be taken lightly, and in my own work, I strive to honour and uphold those relationships. Storytelling has become a powerful tool in my work, helping build connections, facilitate healing, and create space for those who wish to share their truths. I’ve seen firsthand how stories can shift perspectives, build bridges, and foster unity. I felt a calling to write this piece as World Water Day approaches and I hear the calling of accountability and responsibility. I hope by reading this, you may feel something and reflect deeply on your relationship with water and the land.



Mary Anne Caibaiosai is a Bear Clan Anishnaabe kwe from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island, currently residing in Peterborough, Ontario. She follows the traditional teachings passed down to her from Elders in her territory and the Midewewin lodge. Caibaiosai is a passionate advocate for the protection of water and has been called to continue the sacred work of water walking, following in the footsteps of Josephine-Baa Mandamin, the original water walker who honoured the water by walking around the Great Lakes.

Caibaiosai’s upcoming Water Walk along the Grand River, beginning in mid-September, is a ceremonial walk to honour the river and its waters. Guided by the belief that water is life and has spirit, she and her team carry the river in a ceremonial pail, offering prayers, songs, and good words to cleanse and honour the water. “When we commit to walking, we offer tobacco as a gesture of respect and intention,” Caibaiosai said. “As walkers, we carry prayers, not just for ourselves, but for everyone. We pray for the water, for the people, and for the safety of the journey.”

Through this journey, Caibaiosai invites people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life to participate in the ceremony, whether through physical participation or supporting the walkers in other ways.

Her work is rooted in Indigenous teachings, emphasizing the importance of connection to the land and the water, and serves as a call to action to protect and honour the Earth during a time of ecological crisis.

Honouring Mary Anne Caibaiosai: A reflection on Indigenous leadership and water advocacy

Caibaiosai’s work in water advocacy and leadership is a testament to the interconnectedness of Indigenous knowledge, storytelling, and community-based activism. As an Anishnaabe woman, her commitment to the protection of Nibi (water) exemplifies the teachings of respect, responsibility, and relationality. Through her advocacy and her own personal storytelling, she amplifies Indigenous voices and nurtures important dialogue on environmental stewardship and cultural resilience. Caibaiosai shared, “It’s always been about the water and the land. That’s where our teachings come from, that’s where we learn. The land and the water, they’re our first teachers.”

One of the most profound aspects of Caibaiosai’s work is her dedication to the practice of water walks, ceremonial, physical, and spiritual journeys that emphasize the protection of water. These walks are not mere symbolic gestures — they are rooted in the teachings passed down from her sister, Josephine-Baa, who taught her to carry water with intention, prayer, and gratitude. In these walks, Caibaiosai reminds us that water is not just a resource to be exploited, but a living relative that sustains us. “We have a responsibility. The water is alive, the land is alive, and they’re asking us to listen,” Caibaiosai said. “We can’t just take, we have to be in relationship.” Her work calls us to reevaluate our relationship with water and the earth, urging a return to the reciprocal relationship that Indigenous worldviews have always honored.

Water is not separate from us, it is intertwined with who we are. In many Indigenous cultures, it is said that we come from the water, and we will return to it. Our very survival is bound to the health of the waters that flow through our lands. The teachings that Caibaiosai upholds reflect a broader truth: that water is life, and its protection is not only an environmental issue but a cultural and spiritual one.

Her work underscores the need to see water as more than just a commodity, reminding us that it is sacred, to be respected and protected. Through her leadership, Caibaiosai has demonstrated that protecting the water is a collective responsibility, one that extends beyond ourselves to future generations. She continues to teach us that when we honour and protect the water, we honour and protect all life.

Caibaiosai’s approach to leadership centres around Indigenous knowledge systems, using storytelling, ceremony, and relational accountability to guide future generations in the responsibility of protecting the land and water. In her work, Caibaiosai challenges the colonial frameworks that view water through an extractive, commodified lens. Instead, she advocates for sustainability, kinship, and reciprocity, offering a vision of environmental justice that is rooted in Indigenous teachings.

Her impact extends far beyond her own advocacy. Through her leadership, Caibaiosai has inspired countless individuals, students, community members, and fellow activists to engage with water protection in ways that honour Indigenous teachings. Her work offers a path for collective action, building solidarity within and between communities and creating a space where both Indigenous and non-Indigenous voices can join together in the fight for environmental justice.

The legacy Caibaiosai is building is one of resilience and resistance, intricately woven into a broader tapestry of Indigenous activism that spans generations. Her work stresses the importance of Indigenous leadership in addressing the ecological crises we face today. She shared, “The world is changing fast, and we see the damage everywhere. But our teachings tell us that we still have a role, that we can still make a difference if we listen and act.” Caibaiosai’s example teaches us that advocacy is not just about policy or protest, it is about living a life that reflects our inherent responsibilities to each other and to the natural world. Through her, we are reminded that the work of protecting our waters is an act of love and a call to protect the future for all generations to come.