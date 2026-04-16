April crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the April 2026 edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Ahi

4 Liu

7 TCP

10 Daw

13 Meh

14 Ens

15 Har

16 RSA

17 Prelate

19 Enemies

21 Aereo

22 Notepad

23 Hiring freeze

26 Old foe

27 Stretchy

31 Ret

32 Fresh

34 Lures

35 Mahi

37 Safes

39 Poli

40 Evans

42 Reran

44 WMD

45 Let me see

47 Lesser

49 In addition to

51 Aptness

54 Litre

55 Pledgee

56 In haste

59 Pin

60 ABA

61 Kee

62 Tag

63 Set

64 Lol

65 ESR

66 Soo

DOWN

1 Amp

2 Her

3 I heard that

4 Learn of

5 Integers

6 Use of

7 The Nether

8 Canoer

9 Pretzel

10 Drip

11 Asea

12 WASD

18 Leif

20 Meetup

23 Hormel

24 I Leave

25 RSS Feed

28 Crows nests

29 Helmet

30 Ysidro

33 Eared seal

36 In mind

38 Saltines

41 Senegal

43 Neither

46 Sasebo

48 Sora

50 I like

51 Apps

52 Plie

53 Tent

57 Tao

58 Ego