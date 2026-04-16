April crossword solutions
| April 16, 2026
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the April 2026 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Ahi
4 Liu
7 TCP
10 Daw
13 Meh
14 Ens
15 Har
16 RSA
17 Prelate
19 Enemies
21 Aereo
22 Notepad
23 Hiring freeze
26 Old foe
27 Stretchy
31 Ret
32 Fresh
34 Lures
35 Mahi
37 Safes
39 Poli
40 Evans
42 Reran
44 WMD
45 Let me see
47 Lesser
49 In addition to
51 Aptness
54 Litre
55 Pledgee
56 In haste
59 Pin
60 ABA
61 Kee
62 Tag
63 Set
64 Lol
65 ESR
66 Soo
DOWN
1 Amp
2 Her
3 I heard that
4 Learn of
5 Integers
6 Use of
7 The Nether
8 Canoer
9 Pretzel
10 Drip
11 Asea
12 WASD
18 Leif
20 Meetup
23 Hormel
24 I Leave
25 RSS Feed
28 Crows nests
29 Helmet
30 Ysidro
33 Eared seal
36 In mind
38 Saltines
41 Senegal
43 Neither
46 Sasebo
48 Sora
50 I like
51 Apps
52 Plie
53 Tent
57 Tao
58 Ego