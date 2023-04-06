Abhiraj Lamba: the man, the myth, the legend A collection of quotes spoken by the most self-obsessed person alive 

A collection of quotes spoken by the most self-obsessed person alive

Abhiraj Lamba: the man, the myth, the legend

BY: Nicola Rose, Supposedly a friend

It’s no secret that the Managing Editor of Imprint, Abhiraj Lamba is in love with himself. However, the extent of his self-obsession is not always immediately clear. To help the UW community better understand just how deep this man’s delusions run, we at Imprint recorded his best quotes in the months leading up to this edition. (And, dear readers, to ensure you this is not bullying, Lamba reviewed and [reluctantly] approved every quote in this piece — and even doubled down on many as he edited the article.)

Here are the highlights: