“Already eight months too late”: Occupy UW hosts press conference after special senate meeting

In light of a special senate meeting on June 10, Occupy UW held a press conference at the grad house encampment to discuss new developments regarding their demands the encampments have for the university.

“The university is already eight months too late,” lamented Sarah Ahmed, media liaison for Occupy UW in reference to the beginning of the genocide.

The senate recently voted to recommend that UW disclose their investments, establish principles and guidelines for partnerships, and consider environment, social, and governance factors like international human rights as a priority.

On June 13, Occupy UW held a morning press conference to discuss the new developments regarding their demands of UW at their encampment, titled “Gaza House.”

“In an unprecedented emergency senate meeting a few days ago, we have compelled the university to agree to disclose their investments,” said Nicholas Joseph, media liaison for the encampment. “Our hopes are up, and the momentum is on our side. With only two demands left, we will begin pushing harder than ever for Palestinian liberation.”

As of this senate meeting, their demand for disclosure has been met, leaving two left to be fulfilled. Safe to say, Occupy UW wants more to be done.

Ahmed said, “The decision to end this university’s genocidal partnership with Technion could be made right now by Charmaine [Dean]. The admin wants you to believe that the process of meeting our demands is complicated, in order to hide a much simpler reality. In the time it has taken me to say these words, Charmaine Dean could’ve ended this university’s partnership with Technion.”

Charmaine Dean is the vice president of research and international at UW. Dr. Dean plays a significant role with her authority in initiating alliances and partnerships with academic institutions, governments, businesses, and industries on all levels, especially international relations. Technion is the Israeli Institute of Technology and holds a partnership with UW.

“It means that genocide, apartheid, settler colonialism, and ethnic cleansing are not good enough reasons for the university to reconsider their partnership. Just last year, Charmaine herself made the decisions to cut ties with the telecom company Huawei in order to safeguard research.”

In his own statement on the matter, Joseph goes on to affirm the strength and resolve of the encampment as they stay firm in their demands. He spoke at length at the press conference about the resilience of each member of the encampment and how their determination will never be forgotten.

“Above all else, this is the university’s worst mistake — underestimating us. […] We will take even more action, we will apply even more pressure, we will amass even more people until this institution collapses under its own weight.”