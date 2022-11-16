Fancy an apple pie for breakfast? With fall rolling into winter, nothing compares to a sweet and spiced breakfast accompanied by a warm beverage. I am craving a fresh compote and a hot cup of apple cider. It is the close sister of the perfect fall food — apple pie. With its warm spices and the comforting sweetness of brown sugar, nothing compares to an apple compote.

Tools

Saucepot

Wooden spatula

Ingredients

4 apples (peeled and sliced)

2 ½ tbsp of brown sugar

½ tsp of cinnamon or 1 cinnamon stick

¼ tsp of vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

2 tsp of water

Instructions

Peel and thickly slice the apples. If the slices are too thin, the apples will break down. Add the apple slices, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and salt to a medium saucepot. Heat on high until the mixture begins sizzling. Add the water. Stir and fold continuously to coat the slices in the spice mixture. Cook for 10 minutes or until the apples soften. They should be firm but not crunchy. Store the compote in an airtight jar for up to a week.

This compote is highly versatile. Pair it with oatmeal, yogurt, toast, or granola or eat it on its own! Sometimes, we need a quiet morning where we take the time to slow down before the day starts. It is through simplicity and peace that we find happiness — a good book, a hot cup of tea, and this compote make for the perfect fall morning.