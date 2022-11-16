Fancy an apple pie for breakfast? With fall rolling into winter, nothing compares to a sweet and spiced breakfast accompanied by a warm beverage. I am craving a fresh compote and a hot cup of apple cider. It is the close sister of the perfect fall food — apple pie. With its warm spices and the comforting sweetness of brown sugar, nothing compares to an apple compote.
Tools
Saucepot
Wooden spatula
Ingredients
4 apples (peeled and sliced)
2 ½ tbsp of brown sugar
½ tsp of cinnamon or 1 cinnamon stick
¼ tsp of vanilla extract
A pinch of salt
2 tsp of water
Instructions
- Peel and thickly slice the apples. If the slices are too thin, the apples will break down.
- Add the apple slices, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and salt to a medium saucepot. Heat on high until the mixture begins sizzling. Add the water.
- Stir and fold continuously to coat the slices in the spice mixture.
- Cook for 10 minutes or until the apples soften. They should be firm but not crunchy.
- Store the compote in an airtight jar for up to a week.
This compote is highly versatile. Pair it with oatmeal, yogurt, toast, or granola or eat it on its own! Sometimes, we need a quiet morning where we take the time to slow down before the day starts. It is through simplicity and peace that we find happiness — a good book, a hot cup of tea, and this compote make for the perfect fall morning.