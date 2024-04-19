April crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the April 2024 magazine edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 CLV

4 Erasing

11 Pia

12 Rose tea

13 Ska

16 Ann

17 I see how it is

19 Skins

21 Winkwonk

22 Loa

23 BHT

24 Sap

25 Ello

27 Pay me

29 Stab

32 Miasmas

34 EAP

36 Hue

37 One ear

38 Secede

40 Tex

41 Net

43 Strap in

44 Esta

46 Seams

48 Pros

49 RLS

51 ADH

52 Tee

53 Amateurs

56 Vassal

59 Reconnoiter

61 Sri

62 Cat

63 Distant

64 Eel

65 Steelie

66 Sat

DOWN

1 CPAs

2 Link

3 Vanilla extract

4 Erika

5 Ross

6 Ase

7 See why

8 It hit me

9 Neon

10 Gawks

13 Stop the presses

14 Kin

15 Ask

18 I was

20 Noose

23 BAS

25 Emote

26 Lines

27 Pares

28 Easts

30 Audio

31 Beens

33 Man

35 Per

39 Capes

42 Tea rose

43 Smh

45 Alto

47 Ad site

50 Sends

52 Tarte

53 Arc

54 Mea

55 Unit

56 Veni

57 Area

58 Lilt

60 Tal