April crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the April 2024 magazine edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 CLV
4 Erasing
11 Pia
12 Rose tea
13 Ska
16 Ann
17 I see how it is
19 Skins
21 Winkwonk
22 Loa
23 BHT
24 Sap
25 Ello
27 Pay me
29 Stab
32 Miasmas
34 EAP
36 Hue
37 One ear
38 Secede
40 Tex
41 Net
43 Strap in
44 Esta
46 Seams
48 Pros
49 RLS
51 ADH
52 Tee
53 Amateurs
56 Vassal
59 Reconnoiter
61 Sri
62 Cat
63 Distant
64 Eel
65 Steelie
66 Sat
DOWN
1 CPAs
2 Link
3 Vanilla extract
4 Erika
5 Ross
6 Ase
7 See why
8 It hit me
9 Neon
10 Gawks
13 Stop the presses
14 Kin
15 Ask
18 I was
20 Noose
23 BAS
25 Emote
26 Lines
27 Pares
28 Easts
30 Audio
31 Beens
33 Man
35 Per
39 Capes
42 Tea rose
43 Smh
45 Alto
47 Ad site
50 Sends
52 Tarte
53 Arc
54 Mea
55 Unit
56 Veni
57 Area
58 Lilt
60 Tal