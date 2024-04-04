Arya Razmjoo to be WUSA vice president for 2024-2025 Razmjoo nominated at March general meeting

Arya Razmjoo, the second runner-up in the 2024-2025 WUSA presidential election, will officially be filling the vice president (VP) position for that period. No candidates ran for the position.

At the general meeting on March 27, president-elect Nick Pfeifle submitted a motion to appoint Razmjoo to an officer position with the responsibilities of the VP position and those of a director of the board ex-officio.

In his comments at the general meeting, Pfeifle explained that to resolve the issue of the vacant VP position, the incoming board met and voted 5-4 in favour of Razmjoo to fill the role. He added that the incoming board wished to say that Razmjoo had a good ability to identify issues within WUSA and that his ideas on how to handle internal conflicts in WUSA appropriately were excellent, and deserve to be implemented.

With regards to the appointment, Razmjoo stated that things have been “very busy” as the transition is ongoing. Although he ran as the presidential candidate of Waterloo United, while Pfeifle ran as Renew’s presidential candidate, Razmjoo described the board as a coalition government, clarifying that “[t]here’s more we all agree on than anything we might fundamentally disagree on,” and that the board is dedicated to working as a whole to “deliver effective results.”

He also expressed his excitement for the possibilities of the role, stating that the board will be setting “a lot of mandates,” and that they have “a lot of ambitious plans.” Razmjoo said that as VP, he will not be as focused on certain administrative areas, but that “to ensure that we have a good co-op, housing, and funding for students moving forward, a lot of that will fall under my portfolio.”

“It’ll be exciting to see what we can achieve,” he said.