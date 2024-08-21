August crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the August 2024 magazine edition of Imprint:

ACROSS

1 Boss

5 Gummo

10 Mad

13 Auto

14 Use on

15 Akes

17 Stolen base

19 Rene

20 Lads

21 Thowixya

23 Leech

25 Spirea

26 Ante

27 Ati

28 Acres

32 STH

33 Spreadsheet

36 Triple A

38 Lieidle

39 Ferris wheel

41 Hel

42 Medoc

43 Ord

44 Perl

45 Permit

48 Versa

49 Theorems

52 Kerr

53 Sums

54 Extinguish

58 Aloe

59 Diese

60 Snow

61 USS

62 Sidle

63 Eggy

DOWN

1 Bas

2 Out

3 Stole third

4 Solace

5 Guns

6 USB

7 Meat pie

8 Moshi

9 One or

10 Mariachi

11 Alex

12 Deny

16 Sea

18 EDH

22 Weasel

23 Lastfm

24 Entree

25 Straw

27 Apes

29 Red herring

30 Eelers

31 Stella

33 Slicer

34 Alert

35 Died

37 Proposes

40 Hoisted

44 Peruse

46 Reeds

47 MMXII

48 Veg

49 TSA

50 Hulu

51 Emos

52 Knee

55 ISL

56 Sog

57 HWY