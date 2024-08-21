August crossword solutions

The following are solutions to the crossword published in the August 2024 magazine edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Boss
5 Gummo
10 Mad
13 Auto
14 Use on
15 Akes
17 Stolen base
19 Rene
20 Lads
21 Thowixya
23 Leech
25 Spirea
26 Ante
27 Ati
28 Acres
32 STH
33 Spreadsheet
36 Triple A
38 Lieidle
39 Ferris wheel
41 Hel
42 Medoc
43 Ord
44 Perl
45 Permit
48 Versa
49 Theorems
52 Kerr
53 Sums
54 Extinguish
58 Aloe
59 Diese
60 Snow
61 USS
62 Sidle
63 Eggy
DOWN
1 Bas
2 Out
3 Stole third
4 Solace
5 Guns
6 USB
7 Meat pie
8 Moshi
9 One or
10 Mariachi
11 Alex
12 Deny
16 Sea
18 EDH
22 Weasel
23 Lastfm
24 Entree
25 Straw
27 Apes
29 Red herring
30 Eelers
31 Stella
33 Slicer
34 Alert
35 Died
37 Proposes
40 Hoisted
44 Peruse
46 Reeds
47 MMXII
48 Veg
49 TSA
50 Hulu
51 Emos
52 Knee
55 ISL
56 Sog
57 HWY