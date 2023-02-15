Best places to study on campus this winter

As assignments and tests begin to roll around in the winter term, you’ll need to find the perfect spot to get your studying done on campus. In the freezing weather many want to find somewhere cozy, so get inside away from the cold and tune into this list of the best places to study this season.

Dana Porter Library (DP)

You can’t go wrong with a classic library — DP offers a range of study environments in the 10-floor building. This includes three study zones that change depending on the floor you are on. There’s nothing better than going to one of the top floors and grabbing a seat to look out through the window. DP also includes the Browsers Café, which is usually open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Davis Centre Library (DC)

DC is another library that offers a range of study environments just like DP, with silent study and group study rooms. DC also includes a Tim Hortons location that is usually open longer from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on weekdays. Be aware that DC can get busy, especially with the long lineups at the Tim Hortons in the building.

Student Life Centre (SLC)

There are many spots to study within the SLC. This includes space for silent study on the third floor, as well as many tables and couches on the second and main floor. SLC is also a great place for late-night studying, as the Flock Stop (formerly International News) offers coffee and quick snacks normally 24/7.

Science Teaching Complex (STC)

STC has many tables scattered around the building and couches in the cafe area. While it is not a silent study space, some may find the atmosphere of low level noise to help them focus. Additionally, the building is home to a Starbucks that is generally open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. during the week.

Hagey Hall Hub (HH)

HH Hub offers round tables and couches that are perfect for group study. Don’t forget about the Liquid Assets Café that is open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekdays as well!

Classroom Spaces

If you want a private space to study with friends, you can also use empty classrooms. Use the university’s Portal app to check what is available, and be mindful as some spaces might already be in use.

Quantum Nano Centre (QNC)

Just like STC, QNC offers tables that are scattered around the building and often fill up quickly.