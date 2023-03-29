Caramelized Maple Coconut Yogurt

With daylight saving comes an earlier sunrise — well, kind of — and an earlier start to your day asks for a delicious breakfast. The caramelized maple syrup is truly the star of the show and a drizzle of this golden goodness over some coconut yogurt brings a fragrant start to your day — the perfect combination of sweet and creamy.

Tools:

A small pot

Wooden spoon

Ingredients:

Coconut yogurt

½ cup of maple syrup

1 pinch of salt

Recommended toppings: coconut shreds, dark chocolate, granola, fruits

Instructions:

In a small pot, combine the maple syrup and salt. Consistently stir the maple syrup over medium heat until it becomes dark golden brown. The consistency should be condensed and viscous. This should take about eight to 10 minutes. Once caramelized, let the syrup cool.

Once cooled, drizzle the syrup onto your coconut yogurt. For a more intense coconut flavour, you may use whipped coconut cream. It is essentially frozen coconut cream beaten with an electrical mixer or a whisk until fluffy. Soft peaks should form when you lift the mixer/whisk from the mixture.

This is a fast breakfast in which you can prepare the topping a week in advance and serve over ice cream, waffles, pancakes, or toast. And if you are like me, you would have a jar of caramelized maple syrup in your fridge, ready to dip a banana in — it’s the perfect snack. So get creative and enjoy!