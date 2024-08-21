Celebrate Pride with the first ever Uptown Waterloo Rainbow Night Market

Uptown Waterloo announced that tomorrow (Aug. 22), they will host a special rainbow edition of their usual Thursday night market for the first time. To celebrate Pride, this rainbow night market will have about 60 queer and allied vendors to buy from. That’s not all — Drew and Sasha Tease with DJ DIVAA from One Big Gay Disco will be doing drag performances.

“This is only one of many ways we need to push beyond celebrating Pride for just one month a year,” said Jeyas Balaskanthan, Executive Director for the Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area. “We need to be, and can do more than that.

There are new banners made by 2SLGBTQIA+ artists on King and Willis Way that represent the experiences and intersectionality within their community. With 20 different designs to view, visitors are welcome to explore these banners.

“It’s really important to us as an organization to continue to celebrate and support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in unique (and fun) ways like this, while also recognizing that it’s our responsibility to ensure people feel seen and heard, are represented, and feel a sense of belonging in Uptown Waterloo,” Balaskanthan added.

The event will be from 7 – 10 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Library on Aug. 22. A full list of vendors can be found here.