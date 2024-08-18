Celebrated author Jane Urquhart to launch new novel in Waterloo

Words Worth Books is excited to announce the upcoming launch of In Winter I Get Up at Night, the much anticipated novel by Canadian author Jane Urquhart. The event will take place on September 10 at Knox Presbyterian Church, located at 50 Erb St. W. Waterloo. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the event commencing at 7:30 p.m.

This launch coincides with Words Worth Books’ 40th anniversary, during which Urquhart will be honoured with the Words Worthy Award for her outstanding contributions to Canadian literature. Urquhart’s new novel is a powerful exploration of memory, identity, and the passage of time, set in rural Saskatchewan.

Jane Urquhart, a beloved figure in Canadian literature, returns with her first novel in nearly a decade. Known for her masterful storytelling and rich, evocative prose, Urquhart has won the hearts of readers globally with works such as The Stone Carvers, The Underpainter, and Away. Her new novel, In Winter I Get Up at Night, delves into themes of memory, identity, and the passage of time through the life of Emer McConnell, a music teacher in rural Saskatchewan.

Tickets are $10 or free with the purchase of In Winter I Get Up at Night from Words Worth Books.