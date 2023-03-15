We have heard of chocolate-covered strawberries but have you ever heard of strawberry-covered chocolates? Well, it is closer to chocolate-filled strawberries, inspired by one of my many snack cravings. Fiddling with random things in the kitchen, I had what most college kids have in their fridge — nothing. Greeted by a lonely box of berries sitting in the corner of my fridge along with a chocolate bar I found in the depths of my cabinets, I decided to make this effortlessly delicious snack. And I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

Tools:

A spoon

An ice cube tray or cupcake/muffin pan (depending on the size of strawberry)

A microwaveable bowl

A small knife or spoon

Ingredients:

15-20 strawberries (depending on the size)

1 cup of dark or milk chocolate, or both! (melted)

Instructions:

Wash your strawberries thoroughly.

Once washed, use a small knife or spoon to create a hole in the strawberries, cutting out the stem. Make sure to not puncture through the entire strawberry or the melted chocolate will leak out. Place your strawberries in an ice cube tray or muffin pan. Depending on the size of your strawberries, you can use an ice cube tray for smaller strawberries or a muffin pan for bigger berries. This is so that the strawberries will freeze upright, ensuring that the chocolate does not spill.

Melt your chocolate in the microwave for 10-20 seconds and then stir until it is fully melted. Allow the chocolate to slightly cool before spooning it into the strawberries. Then, place the tray into the freezer for 30-45 minutes or until the chocolate has hardened.

On second thought, I could have paired these strawberries with a nice chocolate ganache but let’s be honest, who has time to do that? However, you are definitely welcome to try. You can also pair this snack with some vanilla ice cream or coconut yogurt, a simple treat to brighten up your dessert. It is simplicity at its finest. Enjoy!