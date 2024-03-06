CIBC commits $500,000 to create inclusion award for Black students

CIBC (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce) recently announced a $500,000 commitment to UW to “improve access to education for Black undergraduate students.”

The commitment comes in the form of a scholarship called the “CIBC Inclusion Award for Black Students,” an award open to both domestic and international undergraduate students entering their first year of full-time study. The scholarship will give preference to students entering a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering or Math) program.

Vivek Goel, UW president, told Waterloo News that “this new investment will complement other student opportunity funds we have created to eliminate some of the financial barriers faced by racialized students.” He added that the university is encouraging a “more inclusive and equitable environment with programs and support for [their] students.”

The scholarship will be offered annually for five years at a value of up to $25,000 each, with four recipients a year. Interested students for this year’s scholarship must apply by April 15, using the link here.

CIBC Foundation executive director Ronan Ryan stated to Waterloo News that they are “committed to removing barriers that all too often stand in the way of success for members of the Black community… the CIBC Inclusion Awards for Black Students will not only improve access to education but will empower the next generation of leaders and changemakers to make a lasting impact on the world.”