Federal government to implement new cap on work hours for international students

Starting in September, international students will be limited to 24 hours of off-campus work per week. This is a reduction from the government’s temporary policy originally introduced during the pandemic, which allowed international students to work for more than 20 hours per week.

Immigration minister Marc Miller announced on Monday that the government would not extend this temporary policy, meaning that international students will once again be limited to 20 hours of work per week beginning on May 1. That will remain the case until the government’s 24-hour limit comes into effect this fall.

Miller explained that the decision aims to encourage international students to focus on their studies rather than on finding jobs: “Working off campus helps international students gain work experience and offset some of their expenses… However, first and foremost, people coming to Canada as students must be here to study,” he stated. During scheduled academic breaks, such as in the summer, there will be no limits on the number of hours that students can work.

The government’s press release also noted that academic performance declines for students working more than 28 hours per week, and that students working more than 24 hours per week face increased chances of dropping out.

Some are worried, however, that international students rely on increased hours in order to make ends meet. Miller himself cited data showing that over 80 per cent of international students currently work more than 20 hours per week. In the end though, he held on to the government’s position that reduced working hours are necessary in order for education to be prioritized.

