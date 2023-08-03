Finding the friends of Mr. Goose Campus BioBlitz categorizes nearly 300 species

From July 28 to 29, the Sustainability Office hosted the first ever UW campus-wide BioBlitz. 845 observations were made by 101 identifiers. The inventory of these identifications can be seen on iNaturalist here.

Wild bergamot, the common milkweed, the monarch butterfly, and, of course, the Canada Goose were some of the 292 species recorded.

Over 150 students, faculty, staff, and community members participated this past weekend.

“Our very first BioBlitz was a huge success! We were able to engage with so many people, from students to staff to families. The event was a great opportunity to intentionally spend time in nature, learn more about biodiversity, and to connect with the community.” said Michelle Angkasa, communications and outreach assistant at the Sustainability Office.

“The data we collected will help us better protect nature on campus,” Angkasa said.

The moths and bats session which was previously canceled due to weather will be rescheduled. Stay tuned to the Sustainability Office social media as there will be more BioBlitzes in the future.