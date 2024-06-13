Fine arts department hosts free life drawing sessions for all

The fine arts department’s life drawing sessions return for another semester to inspire and encourage art in the community. Free walk-in sessions are offered every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and allow students of all skill levels an opportunity to develop their drawing skills.

The sessions are led by Steven Restango, the life drawing facilitator and a practicing artist. “We welcome everyone to come out and draw, whether you’re an absolute beginner or a seasoned artist,” said Restango. “We get a lot of students from the fine arts department and other faculties, artists and art enthusiasts from the local community, as well as high school students.”

The sessions have a diverse roster of models and typically have a different model each week. “You’re responsible for bringing your own materials, which may include paper, drawing mediums, paint, or a digital tablet,” Restango said. “We do offer some drawing boards and easels.”

The life drawing sessions have been run by the fine arts department for over a decade and provide an inclusive and relaxing space that has brought artistic joy to many in the community. Tessa Nazaruk, a UW honours arts and business student, has attended these sessions and is excited to attend again. “It felt very relaxed and you can really go at your own pace,” Nazaruk said. “There’s plenty of room for you to express your creative freedom and make whatever you want from the inspiration of the nude model.”

Class begins with several 30-second warm-up poses, then one-minute, two-minute, and five-minute poses, concluding with a 10-minute pose before a 10-minute break. During the last hour of the session there are two poses ranging from 20-40 minutes each. “They’re non-instructional so they’re the perfect place for people of all backgrounds and skill levels to come out and practice,” Restango said.

These classes also build and strengthen cross-academic and institutional foundations as they are open to the community, including Wilfried Laurier students. Millicent Kusi-Acquah, a WLU kinesiology student, frequents these classes to engage in the community and improve her drawing skills. “It makes you be creative because you have 30 seconds to make a form,” Kusi-Acquah said. “Everyone is really focused and you forget that other people are there.”

Each week the sessions receive about 25 attendees, but past sessions have reached between 15 and 60 people. “In addition to offering a safe place to develop drawing skills, we hope these sessions contribute to a passion for the arts within the greater community,” Restango said.

The sessions may increase to two classes per week in the fall and winter semesters. Restango encourages participants to arrive at the sessions at least 10 minutes early to allow for time to set up, as doors close sharply at 6:30 p.m. If you’re interested in attending these life drawing sessions, go to uwaterloo.ca/fine-arts/events/life-drawing-session-13