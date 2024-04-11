Five spring cleaning tips to try

Temperatures are rising, flowers are blooming, and hats and mitts are being retired to the closet for another year. Spring is a time for new beginnings, and not just in an ecological sense. After the long, cold winter, a new season invites us to shed layers, refresh, and re-energize.

According to psychologist Jonathan Fader, spring cleaning “has been associated with improved mood, decreased stress, and heightened creativity.” But the benefits of tidying up don’t end there. A study conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that people who sleep in clean, organized spaces tend to have a comparatively higher sleep quality than those living in cluttered spaces.

So while decluttering and freshening up your space may not be everyone’s idea of fun, the associated health benefits are a worthwhile reward.

Some tips for spring cleaning:

Organize your mind before you organize your space

Breaking down tasks and making a checklist ensures you can reset your space as efficiently as possible. Dividing tasks (like focusing on one room per day) can also make your spring cleaning more manageable.

Start with sorting the clutter before grabbing the dust cloths and mop

Organizing your space (putting things away in their designated spots, donating unwanted items, etc.) is key before you go in with the cleaning supplies. This will ensure your cleaning process runs smoothly, as you won’t have to keep switching from getting rid of clutter and cleaning.

Check your supplies beforehand

Check that you have all the cleaning products you will need before you get started, so that you are not left with half your windows dirty after realizing you are out of Windex.

Keep your cleaning supplies simple

When it comes to dusting, a dry microfiber cloth is a great way to go. When it comes to cleaning products, you may want to avoid products with harmful chemicals. Check out some natural, eco-friendly cleaning product options, such as baking soda and vinegar, and keep in mind that simple solutions can go a long way. For instance, use equal parts baking soda and vinegar to make a paste suitable for cleaning carpet stains, stainless steel surfaces and the inside of your fridge.

Don’t throw away what can still be used

When deciding something is, in the wise words of Marie Kondo, no longer serving you, consider donating, recycling, or repurposing before tossing it away. Research what thrift stores or charities are in your area, and whether they would accept your items. You can find DIY inspiration online for repurposing projects, and ensure you are properly recycling anything recyclable to minimize your spring cleaning waste.