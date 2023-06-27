Food Truck Wednesday on campus

For the month of June, UW Food Services is running a program called Food Truck Wednesday, which allows students to purchase from participating local food trucks on campus. Running every Wednesday from June 7 to July 26 between 11:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., food trucks can be found at the Arts Quad.

The food trucks accept WatCard, cash, credit, and debit. This Wednesday’s food trucks are Pabla’s Street Food of India and Café du Monde Crêperie.

Directions to the Arts Quad, located just outside Arts Lecture Hall, can be found here, and a full schedule of the food trucks being offered can be found here.