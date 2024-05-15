Former Waterloo Warrior selected in 2024 CFL draft

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 is a day that former Waterloo Warrior Football player Tyson Hergott will remember for years to come. The six-foot-two, 246-pound defensive end was selected in the third round as 24th overall by the Toronto Argonauts.

Hergott’s career at Waterloo was nothing short of special. In three seasons, Hergott racked in 67 total tackles — 26.5 of those tackles were tackles for loss (TFL). On top of that, he added 16 sacks.

2023 was a breakout season for Hergott: in nine games, he averaged just under six total tackles a game, 1.5 TFL a game and just over one sack a game. Additionally, he forced four turnovers. Not only did these numbers put him at the top of the Warriors team statistically, but he was a top producer in the country and was deemed a First Team All Canadian while also earning the JP Metris award, which is reserved for what is to be considered the best lineman in Ontario.

Hergott attributes a large amount of his success to not only his strong work ethic, but also to all the people who were with him along the way. When asked about what allowed him to be so successful he said, “Being a hard worker was only half the battle. I had such a strong support system including my family, coaches, friends and fellow teammates. All of this success would be impossible without that support system.”

Going from the university to professional level is a tall task, regardless of what sport or activity one is taking part in. When asked about future steps or what we can expect from him in the future, Hergott said, “I’m just taking it day by day — my first goal is to make the active roster,” citing that being drafted does not necessarily mean one is a shoo-in to make the final roster, a common misconception when looking into drafted athletes.

If having success at the university level is any indicator of success at the professional level, it is safe to say that Hergott will have a long and successful career in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Hergott will be joining many other U Sports sensations in the CFL living out the dream of playing a sport they love at a professional level.