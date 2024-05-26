“Girls Can Fly”: Inspiring tomorrow’s aviators at Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre

The Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre (WWFC) hosted its annual “Girls Can Fly” event on May 25, drawing an enthusiastic crowd to the Region of Waterloo International Airport. This free, educational event aims to inspire young women to consider careers in aviation, offering a unique opportunity for girls aged 8-18 to experience the thrill of flight firsthand.

Julie Murdy, WWFC’s marketing communications manager, and April Shields, the training manager, were instrumental in organizing the event. “It’s a great way to really make awareness for girls in our field, basically to know that this is an option for them,” Shields said. “It’s really inspiring to even see some students that come through like even through UW and everything to say, I came to this event years ago, and this was my introduction to flying.”

The event featured various attractions, including interactive exhibits, flight simulators, face painting, and more. Major airlines like Air Canada, Sunwing, and Porter Airlines showcased their aircraft and brought female crew members to engage with attendees. “We have about 45 vendors here today,” Murdy said. “It’s amazing to see the support from the industry, with many female pilots and professionals present to inspire the next generation.” Three of the vendors there were UW itself, with booths from the aviation department, the engineering outreach office, and Waterloo Institute for Sustainable Aeronautics (WISA).

Maureen Wolff, an academic advisor for UW’s aviation programs, emphasised the importance of such events. “It’s really important to encourage girls in aviation and to be interested in the fields,” she said. “This is one of those fields where there is still more representation from men in the industry.”

Patty Mah, Director of Strategic Research of WISA, added, “There’s about only 5 per cent of female pilots currently in Canada, but it’s not just female pilots we are in need of and needing to build that career opportunity for but it’s all areas of aviation.”

Isabel Mazzocco and Jeet Gehani, fourth-year students in the UW aviation program, shared their enthusiasm for the event. “We love seeing women’s representation in aviation. Of course, there is not that much of it,” Mazzoco said. Gehani added, “We’re trying to raise awareness… It’s a different feeling when you see the university from 5,000 feet to 3,000 feet. It’s really fun.”

The day was filled with excitement and inspiration, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended. As the event concluded, it was clear that Girls Can Fly continues to be a vital platform for empowering young women and fostering a more inclusive aviation industry.

For more information about Girls Can Fly, visit WWFC.