GO Transit adds trains on Oct. 7, 15 Additional trains added for students traveling over reading week

GO Transit has announced it will run additional GO trains on the Kitchener Line on Oct. 7 and 15, in order to assist students traveling for reading week. The additional trains will run at the following times:

On Oct. 7:

Westbound train, departing Union Station at 12:38 p.m. and arriving at Kitchener GO at 2:28 p.m.

Eastbound train, departing Kitchener GO at 3:04 p.m. and arriving at Union Station at 4:49 p.m.

On Oct 15:

Westbound train, departing Union Station at 1:38 p.m. and arriving at Kitchener GO at 3:28 p.m.

Westbound train, departing Union Station at 6:38 p.m. and arriving at Kitchener GO at 8:28 p.m.

Eastbound train, departing Kitchener GO at 4:04 p.m. and arriving at Union Station at 5:49 p.m.

Eastbound train, departing Kitchener GO at 9:04 p.m. and arriving at Union Station at 10:49 p.m.

For more information, visit gotransit.com.