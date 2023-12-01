Green Party wins Kitchener Centre byelection Aislinn Clancy held wide lead with 47.99% of votes

Green Party candidate Aislinn Clancy has won yesterday’s Kitchener Centre byelection. Clancy held onto a large lead as votes came in yesterday evening, with Elections Ontario numbers being reported just before 10:30 p.m.

Clancy previously worked as a social worker and as a Kitchener City Councillor from 2022 until November of this year, when her campaign with the Green Party began.

She will now join current Green Party MPP Mike Schreiner at Queen’s Park, increasing the current seats held by the party to two. Schreiner appeared with Clancy last night as the polls closed, saying he is “incredibly proud” of the work she has already done.

“I am so incredibly grateful to the Kitchener community for putting their trust in me,” Clancy told supporters at her election night party. “Now, it’s time to take our fight for better housing, childcare, transit and more to Queen’s Park as we continue to stand against Doug Ford and his destructive agenda.”

NDP candidate Debbie Chapman came in second with 26.73 per cent of the vote. This marks a change for Kitchener Centre, which has been an NDP riding since 2018. Yesterday’s election was also unique for the number of candidates that were on the ballot — a record-breaking number of 18 people ran for office, which is the largest number ever seen in an Ontario election.

In third place was Progressive Conservative candidate Rob Elliott, and the Liberal’s Kelly Steiss came in fourth.

After last night’s victory, Clancy will be required to step down from her previously held position as city councillor. Council will declare her seat vacant, and will either hold a byelection or appoint someone to fill the position.

Cover photo courtesy of Rob Schreiner on X (formerly Twitter)