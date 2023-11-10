GRT announces service changes for Nov. 11

Grand River Transit (GRT) has announced service changes for tomorrow, Nov. 11, in order to accommodate Remembrance Day ceremonies. All bus and train services will pause for two minutes at 11 a.m. to mark the day. There will also be detours on routes 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 16, 20, 55, 57, and 204 in order to accommodate ceremonies.

Additionally, the ION will not be in service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m between Grand River Hospital Station and Mill Station in order to accommodate a ceremony at the Kitchener Cenotaph. Shuttle bus services will run every 15 minutes between these stations during those hours..

For more information on available services, visit the GRT Website.