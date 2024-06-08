GRT fare increase: How the changes affect Waterloo students

On June 3, Grand River Transit (GRT) announced a fare increase effective July 1, 2024. However for UW students, this increase will not be significant.

While cash fares remain unchanged, other fares will see an average increase of two per cent, with new products and extended transfer times introduced to benefit riders — all in an effort to balance value and affordability against the rising costs of public transit operations.

Details of the Fare Changes

The new fare structure includes several updates:

The introduction of a new group pass for $12, allowing unlimited trips for up to five people of any age, on any single day.

An increase in transfer time from 90 minutes to 120 minutes.

Enhanced discount under the Affordable Transit Program to 50 per cent.

The fare adjustments are detailed as follows:

Cash fare: $3.75

Single ticket/transfer: $3.75

EasyGO stored value payment: $3

Stored value payment, Affordable Transit Program: $1.50

Corporate stored value: $2.55

Monthly pass: $96

Monthly pass, Affordable Transit Program: $48

Day pass: $8

Group pass: $12

Impact on Students

For students at UW, the GRT fare increase will not directly affect those enrolled in the U-Pass program. According to a statement obtained from WUSA, the U-Pass cost for Waterloo undergraduate students is set to increase by $5.95 from $118.97 to $124.92, effective September 1, 2024.

This change is separate from the July 1 fare increase and will only impact full-time students registered for the fall 2024 term. There will be no price change for the U-Pass for full time students registered in the current spring 2024 term.

WUSA highlights the significant savings provided by the U-Pass program, which allows students to save over $800 annually compared to regular adult fares. Part-time undergraduate students not automatically charged can enroll in the U-Pass program at the SLC Turnkey Desk.

Riya Suri, a third-year ARBUS student, shared her perspective on the fare changes. “Initially, it seemed annoying because it’s another increase in fees, especially given that other expenses like GO services, rent, and groceries have also increased recently. But when you actually look at it, it’s not that bad,” she said, referring to WUSA’s statement. “Yes, it’s a $5 increase, but just by using the bus twice, you make that money back. I know I barely use it myself, but it’s nice to know that I still have it when I need it. It’s not that bad considering how much you’re actually saving.”

For more information about the fare changes and the U-Pass program, visit GRT’s website and the WUSA fees page.