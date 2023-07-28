Head coach Jessica Roque of UW women’s basketball team helps lead national team to bronze

On Sunday, Canada earned bronze at the FIBA World Cup for Women’s Under-19 Basketball in Madrid. Aiding in the team’s win was assistant coach Jessica Roque, who is currently the head coach for UW’s women’s basketball team.

This is the team’s second win since 2017 where they beat Japan with a score of 67-60. This year, they won against France with an 80-73 victory in overtime. Canada was led by a star trio of forwards Toby Fournier and Cassndre Prosper and guard Syla Swords. Each of them finished in the top 15 in scoring and at the 15-plus point per game mark.