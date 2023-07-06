Heat wave hits Region of Waterloo Warnings issued across province this week

The Region of Waterloo continues to experience high temperatures in the wake of heat warnings issued across Ontario. Environment Canada issued weather alerts on Tuesday morning, indicating that a “multi-day heat event” would affect most of the province this week.

Maximum temperatures will fall around 30 degrees C, with a humidex reaching 40 C. Unlike previous heat waves, the temperature is not likely to decrease much during the nighttime. The heat in southern Ontario is expected to remain high until today or tomorrow.

The exact cause for such high temperatures varies across regions, but scientists agree that heat waves have become more commonplace due to climate change.

To explain the heat wave, Daniel Scott, a UW research chair and professor in the department of geography and environmental management, cited projections that the university had made back in 2019. The Waterloo Climate Institute at UW projected more extreme summer heat, warm nights, and an increased probability of heat waves due to the changing climate. Now in 2023, it seems that many of those projections are now manifesting in the region.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) also announced on Tuesday that El Niño conditions have developed for the first time in seven years. El Niño is a recurring climate pattern which describes the warming of temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. The WMO warns that heat records will likely be set in the coming years as a result of this pattern returning. Though not permanent, areas of Canada and the USA will likely experience warmer and drier weather due to El Niño.

The City of Waterloo has outlined various resources available for those struggling with the extreme heat.