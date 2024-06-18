How to spend your summer in Waterloo

With Canada Day celebrations, markets, festivals and more, the Waterloo Region comes alive in the summertime, and you won’t want to miss out on all it has to offer. Here are 10 ways you can spend some time exploring the region in the coming months.

St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market

Located minutes south of the scenic village of St. Jacobs, the farmers’ market offers the best of local meats, cheeses, baked goods and fresh produce (the apple fritters are a must-try). There is also an abundance of talented artisans with plenty of jewelry, crafts, quilts and furnishings on offer. Open on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., come check out Canada’s largest farmers’ market. A bonus — after your visit, head over to St. Jacobs Market Road Antiques, located just down the street from the market.

2. Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

Spend an afternoon admiring the thousands of butterflies fluttering around the lush Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the conservatory website.

3. Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Festival

The 57th Annual Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Festival is coming to Victoria Park on June 22 and 23. Join the Waterloo Region community in celebrating with performances, food, activities and more.

4. Movies in Waterloo Park

Grab a blanket and some popcorn and spend a night under the stars watching a movie in the park. Beginning at sunset near the bandshell, movie nights are held on June 13, June 27, July 11, July 25, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Keep an eye on the Explore Waterloo webpage for movie title announcements. Select movie nights (July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, Aug. 15) support the Waterloo Region Food Bank. On these nights, remember to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

5. Open Streets Festival

Head down to Willis Way on June 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to enjoy live performances, the art market, mural painting and games.

6. Canada Day Celebrations in Waterloo Park

Celebrate Canada Day on July 1 with a community picnic, artist showcase and food trucks in Waterloo Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

7. Waterloo Jazz Festival

From July 19 to July 21, the Sun Life Waterloo Jazz Festival is bringing some of the biggest acts in Canadian jazz to Uptown Waterloo. These include pianist and singer, Laila Biali, pianist, Hilario Duran and The Canadian Jazz Collective. It promises to be a fantastic live music experience that you will not want to miss.

8. Kitchener Blues Festival

Can’t get enough of some good live music? Just a couple weeks after enjoying the jazz music in Uptown Waterloo, check out the Kitchener Blues Festival from Aug. 8-11. With four stages and over 35 bands, it is one of the most vibrant live music events in the region.

9. Final Fridays Art Market in Waterloo Public Square

On the last Friday of each month this summer (June 28, July 26 and Aug. 30) shop from local artisans in Uptown Waterloo Public Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

10. Canoeing the Grand River

Rent a kayak or rally the roommates together and head out on the Grand River in a canoe to connect with nature after a long term of studying inside. From May to November, Canoeing the Grand offers kayaks, canoes, tubes and river rafts for rental, so you can spend a day taking in the beautiful scenery the Grand River has to offer.