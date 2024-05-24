How UW is marking Pride month

With Pride month approaching in June, the university has announced how it will be marking the month and celebrating the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

From 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on June 3, a ceremony will be held to re-raise the Intersex-Inclusive Progress and Two-Spirit Pride flags on campus. The university said it will soon be emailing invitations with more information about the ceremony.

Another ceremonial event will take place on June 28, which marks the one-year anniversary of the hate-motivated attack that took place in a gender studies class in Hagey Hall. The event will be held at 1 p.m. in the arts quad on campus, and UW invites the community to “come together to affirm our support for the freedom of gender expression and identity.” The university has also acknowledged that some people may not wish to attend this event, and that those struggling with trauma can make use of available support resources.

The university has also prepared a website which aims to share news about Pride events happening on campus. Current activities listed on the website include lunch and learn sessions hosted by the Counselling Services 2SLGBTQIA+ Peer Supervisions and Support Group as well as online workshops by UW’s Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Anti-Racism.

The Glow Centre will also be participating in the Toronto Pride Parade on June 30. Further information about tickets will be made available on their social media.

Many other Pride events will be held throughout the Waterloo region, including the City of Waterloo Pride kick-off on May 31 and the Tri-Pride Summer-Fest on June 1. More events and information can be found on SPECTRUM’s rainbow calendar.