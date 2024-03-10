Imprint’s final Oscars 2024 predictions Oppenheimer likely to sweep

It’s almost time!

With the 96th Academy Awards tonight, we’re here to help you steal the spotlight at your Oscar parties.

When we released our early predictions last month — before the BAFTAs, Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild of America and Producers Guild of America awards — we said that the tide could change. Well, now as this year’s awards season comes to an end, we’re here with our final predictions for who will be taking home the Oscar statuettes this year.

This year has arguably been one of the more predictable ceremonies, with many categories being less competitive than usual. Looks like Oppenheimer will come out on top, likely taking home many categories — much to the disappointment of one of us (Abhiraj).

While we have our own hopes about which films will win big (we’re both crossing our fingers that Anatomy of a Fall’s recent surge in popularity will translate into Oscar success), we’ll have to wait until tonight to find out for sure.

Here are the categories in which we share predictions:

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

At this point, it’d be difficult to find someone who doesn’t think Oppenheimer will win. For better or for worse (depending on whom you ask), this one seems like a lock.

Best Directing: Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

It would be surprising if the Academy didn’t award him his first trophy this year. He has had a clean sweep this entire season and by the looks of it, that streak will continue as we head into Oscars night. A (very) unlikely upset could be Justine Triet.

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone hasn’t had the clean sweep season that was expected, but she is still arguably likely to take home the golden statuette specially with her SAG win last month. A possible upset could be Emma Stone, who has had a fairly successful award season of her own.

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

In what has been a race between Murphy and Paul Giamatti, Murphy looks poised to take home the statuette. However, a Giamatti upset wouldn’t be all that surprising.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

In what has been a year of predictable categories, none have been less competitive than this one. Randolph has dominated the season and the conversation so far, so it’s a fairly safe bet that she’ll take this one home.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer

Downey has been a very surprising lead in this category this season, and he’s likely to continue that streak.

Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Another category that is locked in, Triet and Harari have won every precursor and will take this one home as well.

Best Editing: Thelma Schoonmaker for Killers of the Flower Moon

Schoonmaker is all set to have her fourth win in the category, setting a new all-time record.

Some more predictions we agree on:

Best Original Score: Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer

Best Sound: Oppenheimer

Best Animated Feature: The Boy and the Heron

Best International Feature: The Zone of Interest (submitted from the UK)

Best Cinematography: Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer

Best Live Action Short Film: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar​​

Best Documentary Feature Film: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Visual Effects:Godzilla Plus One

Now, for the categories where we differ:

Best Adapted Screenplay

Abhiraj: I still think this is a very closely contested race and no winner would surprise me, I think Cord Jefferson is most likely to take this one home for American Fiction.

Andie: With so much success under his belt already, it would be no surprise if Christopher Nolan picked up the award for Oppenheimer’s unique screenplay.

Best Original Song

Abhiraj: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for ”What Was I Made For” will have the edge over “I’m Just Ken.”

Andie: It’s a toss-up between the two Barbie songs competing, but I’d guess Ryan Gosling’s performance might just put “I’m Just Ken” on top.

Best Production Design

Abhiraj: Poor Things has a slight edge over Barbie and, I believe, is more likely to take home the prize.

Andie: Being inseparable from the film itself, the bright pinks and blues of Barbie’s production design have the best shot here, having created what director Greta Gerwig calls a world of “authentic artificiality.”

Best Costume Design

Abhiraj: The costume designers for Barbie had fun creating outfits that inspired half the Halloween costumes last year and brought back the neck scarf. Not to mention, Ken’s iconic mink coat.

Andie: It’s hard to forget the flamboyant, otherworldly outfits worn by characters in Poor Things, so I’d say it stands a good chance here against Barbie.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Abhiraj: While the film did not have much else to offer in my opinion, Maestro’s makeup and hairstyling team really brought their A-game, bringing back to life Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan).

Andie: Boasting the signature long black hair of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) and the scarred face of Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), the hair and makeup of Poor Things is integral to the overall look of the film.

Best Documentary Short Film

Abhiraj: The ABCs of Book Banning

Andie: The Last Repair Shop