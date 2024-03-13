Incoming WUSA director found by Elections Committee to violate MathSoc policy

Daniel Wang, incoming WUSA director for the 2024-2025 term and one of the current computer science (CS) representatives for MathSoc, was found by the Elections Committee to have committed two violations of MathSoc policy, and withdrawn from the MathSoc spring 2024 elections. Wang allegedly took down posters of other MathSoc election candidates, and misled the Elections Committee by not initially admitting to his role in removing the posters.



The violations were appealed at the March 6 MathSoc council meeting. Minutes for the meeting will be made public on March 28.

Each violation carries a weight of 11 demerit points. Wang had been running for the positions of president and CS representative, and withdrew from those races on Feb. 21 and Feb. 26, respectively.

In response to a request for comment, Wang directed Imprint to the March 6 MathSoc council’s meeting minutes, which will be made public at the council’s next meeting.



A report from the Elections Committee dated March 6, 2024, details the full extent of Wang’s actions. Surveillance footage received by chief returning officer Grace Feng from Special Constable Services on Feb. 26 showed an individual taking down posters, which was later confirmed to be Wang, in a private conversation with Feng on the same day. Through in-person interactions, it was also confirmed that the shoes, backpack, and water bottle on Wang’s person matched those of the individual in the footage.

According to the report, in his conversation with Feng, Wang claimed that he removed the posters because he believed they violated MathSoc policy by being “in the wrong spots like on painted surfaces and doors,” and that he was “just trying to help MathSoc out and stay on Plant Ops good side.” Wang added that witnessing janitorial staff taking down posters during the WUSA elections led him to assume that “doors and other painted surfaces were off-limits.” However, further investigation by MathSoc revealed that the posters did not violate MathSoc policy.

Wang appealed the decision in an email sent March 4, 2024. The appeal rested on the grounds that he took the posters down in good faith, had no reason to understand that what he did was wrong (hence why he did not reach out to MathSoc about the suspected violations, as policy stipulates), and that the penalties granted were overly harsh because he did not have negative intentions and punishing him after he withdrew seemed “unjustified.” However, both decisions were upheld by the Elections Committee.

MathSoc policy 1.4.3 stipulates that “No person shall remove a candidate’s campaign material prior to the close of the election except under authorization of the candidate or the Elections Committee, unless such material violates University policy or law.” The report states that despite Wang’s intentions, the act of removing posters that did not violate MathSoc or university policy justifies the violation. Due to the fact that Wang did not ever notify the Elections Committee of his actions, a violation of policy 1.6.1 which states that no candidate shall violate election rules, willingly allow another to do so, or act in bad faith, the allegation of misleading was upheld.

Wang will continue to sit as one of MathSoc’s CS representatives for the remainder of the term. If MathSoc council upholds the Election Committee’s decision, as per policy, Wang will have his disqualification noted on the MathSoc website if he chooses to run in a future MathSoc election.

In a statement to Imprint, MathSoc emphasized the “tremendous work and dedication of our student volunteers” and denounced “hateful speech towards them circulating on Reddit and other online platforms.”

“We are committed to fostering and maintaining an environment free of harassment and discrimination,” the statement continued. “MathSoc encourages everyone to be mindful of their words and actions so [as] not to intimidate, humiliate, or sabotage others in our community.”

WUSA stated that they were unable to provide comment on the violations as no allegations against Wang’s WUSA campaign were brought forward. They added that board members will receive training on the code of conduct once they begin their term, and will be expected to uphold the code throughout their term.

The full report can be found here.

Clarifications have been added to specify that while the Elections Committee upheld the violations, MathSoc council reviewed Wang’s appeal at their March 6 meeting, the minutes of which will be made public on March 28.