Islamic Information Centre hosts Islamic Heritage Month Event

On Wednesday, UW’s Islamic Information Centre (IICUW) hosted an event to celebrate Islamic Heritage Month. The event, which took place in the SLC Black & Gold room, allowed all students to learn about Islamic history and its holy sites. Attendees could also get henna done and try a variety of Arabic sweets.

The purpose of the event was to showcase the three holiest sites in Islam, which are al-Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, al-Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina, and al-Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem. Amna Khalid, an advisor of the club, said that “the event showcases different cultures that represent the faith, which is done through food, henna, and clothing.”

According to Khalid, “the [IICUW] aims to spread information about the religion of Islam to non-Muslims, and quell any misinformation.” As a subteam of the UW Muslim Students’ Association, the IICUW hopes to spread accurate information about Islam, so that students on campus can familiarize themselves with the religion.

Khalid added that the IICUW “wants people to have warm and open dialogue[s] with Muslims, to not [only] gain more information but [also to] invite them towards the faith.” As part of this mission, the club provides a central hub for students who have questions about Islam. The club holds Islamic Information Booths every two to three weeks in the SLC Marketplace, where students can find free pamphlets, books about Islam, and other educational resources. The club also hosts regular events in which non-Muslims can get to know the faith more intimately. Khalid explained that “[the club] want[s] to [provide] a presence for everyone who has questions about Islam and who might have been exposed to disinformation and need[s] clarification.”

For more information on the club, visit @iicuwaterloo on Instagram or head to their website.