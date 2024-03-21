Jacqui Terry resigns from UWSA board

The University of Waterloo Staff Association (UWSA)’s board of directors now has a vacant spot after Jacqui Terry, former senior development officer, resigned from her position at UW to take on another role.

UWSA acts as the voice for staff in university committees to “influence decisions pertaining to working conditions, benefits, compensation, and more.” These committees include the Provost’s Advisory Committee on Staff Compensation, the Staff Relations Committee, and the Copyright Advisory Committee.

According to her LinkedIn, Terry will be the director of philanthropy for Amref Health Africa in Canada, an organization that aims to strengthen health systems in sub-Saharan Africa.

UWSA communications officer Laura McDonald noted that “resignations are not uncommon, for a variety of reasons,” and that UWSA by-law outlines the process for filling board vacancies. The board can either appoint a replacement or leave the position vacant for the rest of the term, as long as a quorum remains.