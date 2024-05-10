La Scala chopped salad recipe

When I think of summer, I think of salads. It is the perfect dish to make on those summer days when the heat takes away your appetite, and the last thing you want is to turn on the stove. This salad has the perfect balance of acid, fat and heat – it is satiating and refreshing in the summertime.

Tools

A large salad bowl

Measuring cup

Ingredients

Salad:

Half a head of iceberg lettuce, thinly sliced

¼ of a red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup of sliced spicy salami

⅓ – ½ cup of shredded mozzarella

Dressing:

½ cup of vinegar or red wine vinegar

⅓ cup of extra virgin olive oil

2-4 tsp of Dijon mustard

1 tsp of freshly grated garlic

Salt and black pepper

Instructions

To make things easier, I usually use a measuring cup to mix my dressings in. This way, I can yield my measurements and it is easier to pour over the salad.

In a large salad bowl, combine lettuce, onions, salami and mozzarella. Drizzle the dressing over the top and mix it.

All this recipe needs is some chopped vegetables, some dressing and a quick toss. You can even make extra to meal prep for the rest of the week. Throughout the week, you can spice things up by adding chickpeas, different types of deli meats, artichokes, or pepperoncini to your salad. I truly believe this salad provides a diverse palate for the summer season. Enjoy!