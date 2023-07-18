Laura Mae Lindo joins UW philosophy faculty

Former Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo has officially joined the philosophy faculty at UW. As a member of the New Democratic Party, Lindo was elected in 2018 and served until her resignation earlier this month.

Lindo cited overnight child care costs as one of the reasons she resigned, explaining that these costs are not covered by the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. “We have to look at what these everyday barriers are to having folks represent us at Queen’s Park,” she noted.

Starting this month, Lindo is a faculty member at UW, and will be teaching courses in the philosophy and gender and social justice programs. In the upcoming fall semester, she will be teaching a fourth year seminar and grad course on the philosophy of education. “It’s an opportunity for me to make real on some of the thinking that was happening when I was elected,” she said about the course.

Lindo also emphasized the importance of education when it comes to gender and social justice. “Our campuses were meant to be spaces of resistance,” she said. “They were meant to be spaces where we take seriously [the] issues that are happening in the world, and try and find solutions to them.”

More information on the courses Lindo will be teaching can be found here.