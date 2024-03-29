Look out, new burgers on campus

The SLC Student Lounge is now hosting a popup eatery, SmashBites, in the space formerly known as the Bombshelter Pub. The popup sells smash burgers starting at $6.99, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays until April 19.

Both halal and vegetarian options are available, with a WUSA spokesperson stating that the popup is staffed with existing WUSA student staff and that no new hires were made for the initiative.

There are no plans to convert the space back into a restaurant, with the spokesperson stating that the initiative was a “fun, innovative [way] to maximize the use of the lounge while we work on the longer range plan that will outline the future of this space.” They added that WUSA is looking to share a more concrete direction for the space within the coming year.

The Bombshelter closed back in 2018 due to losses totalling nearly $1 million.