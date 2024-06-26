Looking for ways to celebrate Canada Day around the Waterloo Region?

With the Canada Day long weekend around the corner, those sticking around Waterloo can find plenty of ways to celebrate.

On Monday, July 1, the city of Kitchener will host a large Canada Day celebration at Carl Zehr Square in downtown Kitchener starting at 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. The event will have something to keep everyone entertained, including live music performances by six different bands, including legendary rock band April Wine. Food and drink options will be available, along with a designated area to enjoy alcoholic beverages. Four food trucks will be in attendance. On top of this, downtown Kitchener is littered with great restaurants, a short walking distance from the festivities. The event will wrap up with a firework display beginning shortly after 10 p.m.

The city of Kitchener will also be hosting Canada Day at Bingemans taking place on Sunday, June 30. This event will feature live music and multiple food and drink options. The band performing at this event, the Almost Hip, are regarded to be Canada’s premier cover band for the Tragically Hip. What’s great about this event is that it is being held at Bingemans, which is home to a large water park, a bowling alley, and a mini putt course. This event is expected to wrap up with a fireworks display in the evening.

If you are looking for a more low-key, chill vibe to celebrate Canada Day in the region, the city of Waterloo is hosting a community picnic taking place at Waterloo Park on July 1 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. This picnic will feature over 20 different vendor booths where local artists will be showcasing their work. There will be various food trucks and live entertainment ranging from the blues to Latin-based dancing music. Instead of wrapping up the festivities with a firework display, the event will conclude with a drone show coupled with the performance of Elaquent, a Guelph-based producer known for his “electric array of soulful boom bap sounds.”

Overall, Warriors, if you are sticking around Waterloo this Canada Day weekend, there is no shortage of things to do to celebrate. The beauty of all these events is that they are all free. So, if you are balling on a budget and still want to celebrate Canada Day, get on your red and white attire, rally your friends and decide which of the three events best suits your interests.