Men’s volleyball getting set to host alumni golf classic

On Saturday, July 6, the UW men’s varsity volleyball team will host their annual Alumni Golf Classic. This simulated golf event will be held at Waterloo’s largest indoor golf simulator, Golfplay Waterloo, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The beauty of playing a golf simulator is that you can play various courses worldwide without leaving the region. For this event, patrons will be playing on the world-renowned Pebble Beach golf course located in Pebble Beach, California. Participants in this event will be playing in teams of three, scramble style on the front nine of this course. The fee per team is $450 which will cover the team’s playing fee, a delicious lunch, and a drink ticket for each member.

Opportunities to win multiple prizes and other contests will be taking place over the course of this event. The ultimate prize that will be awarded to the winning team of the scramble will be an opportunity to play a round of golf with Shayne White, UW men’s volleyball head coach, at Whistle Bear Golf Course located in Cambridge, Ontario.

Even if you are not a big golfer, you can still attend this event to socialize and have a good time. A social ticket can be purchased for $50 which will include a complimentary lunch and the opportunity to enter and participate in the various competitions to try your luck for one of many prizes. Overall, if you are looking for a fun and social way to spend your Saturday afternoon, while also supporting the men’s varsity volleyball team, this is a great opportunity. Tickets can be purchased on the Golfplay website.