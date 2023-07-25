New turf installed at Columbia Icefield

The Waterloo Warriors will be kicking off their upcoming season with a new turf on Warrior Field.

Located at Columbia Icefield (CIF), the turf will be used for varsity field hockey and football, and recreational flag football and soccer. The field is also available for community bookings.

Installation of the new turf began in April, and after following months of preparation andit is now game-ready. Warrior Field is one of five playing fields at CIF, which also features three gymnasiums, an arena, fitness centers, and a baseball diamond.

Upcoming matches taking place on the turf include the Warrior men’s football team versus York University on Sept. 3, and the Warrior women’s field hockey versus University of Toronto on Sept. 16.

More information about Warrior Field can be found here.