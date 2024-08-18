Optometry campus clinic moving to interim location in October Clinic to be located at 419 Phillip St. in Waterloo

With construction about to begin on the Waterloo Eye Institute, UW announced today that the school of optometry and vision science’s campus clinic and specialty services will take place at an interim location. This new location is at 419 Phillip St., Waterloo, approximately a 10-minute walk away from the clinic’s current location on north campus. It is expected to open on October 21, and will host all clinical services during the Eye Institute’s two-year construction period.

Previously booked appointments at the clinic will still be honoured with their scheduled times, although the location will depend on the date of the appointment. Appointments scheduled for before October 21 will take place at the clinic’s current location (200 Columbia Street W.), and appointments on or after October 21 will take place at its interim location. As for the Health Sciences Optometry Clinic in downtown Kitchener, it will be operating as usual.

Clinic director Dr. Andre Stanberry stated, “While [the interim location] is a temporary home for us, everything will be business as usual – if not better.”

The Eye Institute is scheduled to reopen in the fall of 2026, with the university currently continuing to work towards its $35 million funding goal. More information on the Eye Institute and UW’s optometry clinics can be found here.