Overheard UW

By: Clann Destyn, Professional Eavesdropper

—

Snowy weather: “This is so Canadian.”

Rainy weather: “This is so Canadian.”

A massive blizzard: “This is so Canadian.”

Hail: “This is so Canadian.”

Any weather: “This is so Canadian.”

—

“I love how my math class is in Environment 3 and my psychology class is in Engineering 5.”

—

“Hey, what are you doing tonight?”

“Well, homework, and then homework, and if I get all that done in time, some homework.”

—

“Every time the WiFi here goes out I wonder what the school really does with our tuition money.”

—

Food Services worker: “Hi there, what can I get for you?”

Student: “One life, please.”

—

“Excuse me!”

“Yes?”

“Where is MC?”

“Keep walking north until you find the prison.”

—

“The Starbucks line is always so long.”

“It’s all the arts students cramming their final projects.”

—

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

“Like, in life or right now?”

“Both.”

—

Math student: “Wanna go on a date with me?”

Girl: “Sure.”

Math student: “Thanks Mr. Goose!”

—

“This assignment is so hard.”

“Check the class Discord server.”

“Apparently, I’m not cool enough to join it.”

—

“Hey, I saw your environment faculty lanyard! How many plants do you have?”

“I’m in KI.”

—

“Am I allowed to illegally stream movies on eduroam?”

—

“I thought this was supposed to be silent study. Why is everyone so loud?”

“Group study’s full.”

—

“All I ever hear from my academic advisor is to get involved with the school.”

“Why don’t you then?”

“Every club has other people in it.”

—

“Let’s go out this weekend!”

“Okay! Toronto?”

“Lazeez!”

—

“Should I fill out an illness self-declaration? I’m so sick of writing quizzes.”

—

“Me when I have to miss an entire day of classes because of co-op interviews…”

—

“Wow, what a life I lead. Four assignments due this week. Two tests. Barely any sleep. No social interaction. God, come take me away.”

“Do you want me to bring you to Counseling Services?”

“No! I’m fine!”

—

“Where is UTD 105?”

“St. Paul’s College changed their name.”

“What? If you’re going to change the name of your school, do a better job of announcing it…”

—

“You would think the creative geniuses in engineering would come up with better names for their buildings.”

—

“How was the date?”

“I would’ve rather had a conversation with ChatGPT.”

—

“Are there any parties happening tonight?”

“You’re at the wrong school. Check next door.”

—

“I can’t tell if that girl is genuinely happy or just slowly losing her mind.”

—

“Only losers read the Imprint.”