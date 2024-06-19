“Prolonged heat event” impacts UW and region High temperatures expected to last all week

As of yesterday evening, June 18, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Waterloo Region and surrounding areas. The “prolonged heat event” is expected to last through Friday or Saturday, bringing hot, humid weather and deteriorated air quality to the region.

With daytime highs reaching 30 to 35 degrees Celsius (and humidex values of 40 to 45), the weather poses “dangerous” conditions, and can pose a threat to people, animals, and infrastructure systems alike.

The University of Waterloo announced earlier this evening that the weather has already begun creating “challenges” for cooling systems operating across campus, such as the chilled water system. As a result, the university will be rerouting cooling to “essential areas of campus.” This will create warmer temperatures within many buildings on campus, and the university says indoor temperatures are expected to “climb through the day” today.

While the university says repairs are being undertaken in order to “restore buildings to more comfortable temperatures,” it asks those on campus to follow a number of steps which would lessen demands on cooling systems:

Keep blinds or curtains closed in offices and study areas

Turn lights off where natural light permits

Avoid charging electronic devices (cell phones, tablets, etc.) unless necessary

Turn off computers and any electronic equipment that is not in use

For tips on managing extreme heat conditions, visit the Region of Waterloo’s webpage.