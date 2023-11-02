Provincial byelection called for Kitchener Centre New MPP to be voted in on Nov. 30

A byelection was called yesterday for Kitchener Centre, with the voting date set for Nov. 30. The riding has been vacant since the resignation of the NDP’s Laura Mae Lindo in July 2023, who now works within UW’s department of philosophy. According to census data from 2021, the riding represents roughly 113,000 people.

City councillors Debbie Chapman and Aislinn Clancy will be running in the byelection, representing the NDP and Green Party respectively. Rob Elliot will represent the Progressive Conservatives, and Kelly Steiss will run for the Liberal Party, who was the Liberal candidate for Kitchener Centre in the 2022 provincial election.

Starting today, vote-by-mail applications can be submitted at elections.on.ca, and will be accepted until 6 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Advance voting at returning offices will be available from Nov. 19 to 24, and at any advance voting location from Nov. 22 to 24. Voting on election day, Nov. 30, will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. More information about the byelection and voting dates can be found here.