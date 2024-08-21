Quiz: Find your next summer music obsession

It would be an understatement to say that music this summer has been one for the books — particularly for the girls and the gays. Whether you’ve been following Chappell Roan since the release of “Pink Pony Club,” or you’ve simply heard snippets of music in the background of your Instagram reel doom-scroll, there hasn’t been much escaping from the hits of those who’ve finally got their moment in the spotlight. From Roan, to Charli XCX, to Sabrina Carpenter, we’ve been lucky enough to experience hit after hit after hit. But if you’re anything like me and can only play that one song you like on repeat until you can’t stand it, you might be looking for something new. Having revelled in the non-stop flow of fun, feminine, and inexplicably honest music, read on to figure out what (or who) you should delve into next!

What’s your criteria for a good song?

a. Something that’s easy to sing (or scream) along to

b. Something that sounds like a whole aesthetic

c. Something that wakes you up in the morning

2. What’s your favourite summer aesthetic?

a. Discos, dancing, and lots of glitter

b. Red lipstick, country clubs, and drives along the coast

c. Neon green… maybe a rave or two.

3. In a song, do you tend to focus on the melody or lyrics?

a. Melody

b. Lyrics

c. Both

4. What’s your go-to summer dessert?

a. Halo-halo

b. Pastries with lots of whipped cream on top

c. A colourful fruit salad

5. What’s your favourite spot for listening to new music?

a. A concert, where I can enjoy myself with everyone else

b. The radio in the car, to hype myself up for the day ahead

c. On my walk to school — so what if people see me dance?

If you picked mostly a’s:

Grab your feather boa and tiara, and head on back to The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan. Yes, it’s the same album that’s spawned most of Roan’s viral hits, but it’s easy to get caught up in the few songs that catch the algorithm’s attention. There’s definitely some hard-hitters that I personally feel haven’t gotten the spotlight like “HOT TO GO!” has. “Naked in Manhattan” in particular comes to mind, with an addictive hook that floats into a fun, shout-y chorus reminiscent of “HOT TO GO!”. “Kaleidoscope” is another one where Roan’s vulnerability shines through her painfully honest lyricism backed only by a piano and some strings. If you want to hear more of that sound, her older music (pre-2022) is considerably less upbeat and leans on the fullness and rich colour of her voice, as can be heard in her 2018 single “School Nights.”

But if you’re looking for other music with a distinctly campy vibe, Rina Sawayama, a Japanese-British singer-songwriter, might be right up your alley. Sawayama’s song “XS” critiques the excess (get it?) materialism capitalism encourages, and includes snippets of rock in distinctly 2000s-inspired production to infuse just the right amount of anti-capitalist rage. Her music also addresses a range of topics including the microaggressions she’s faced as a visible minority (“STFU”) and that classic difficult mother-daughter relationship (“Catch Me In the Air”). If you’re ready for worlds to collide, she also released “Beg For You” with Charli XCX in 2022.

If you picked mostly b’s:

You may also need a feathery accessory… maybe a fluffy jacket and a partner who can’t seem to stop embarrassing you. Though her recent string of successes may suggest otherwise, Sabrina Carpenter is another musician that’s been in the industry for quite a while. The sound of her four albums before her most recent one, emails i can’t send, veers just a little darker, with production heavier on the bass and synths typical of the late 2010s. So if you’re looking for a different side of her musicality, I highly recommend her songs “skinny dipping” and “Sue Me,” which are more subdued in comparison to the brightness of hits like “Feather,” but maintain the upbeat nature of her recent music and are a good introduction to the best parts of her older style. “In My Bed” is another contender if you’re looking for her relatable and realistic lyricism with a bit more of a bounce.

And if you really can’t get enough of her upbeat, unapologetically girly sound, try delving into K-pop! From Taeyeon’s “Weekend” to LOONA’s “Heart Attack” to LE SSERAFIM’s “Sour Grapes,” you’ll find no shortage of sparkly, feminine, and slightly sassy music.

If you picked mostly c’s:

Congrats, you’re a brat! Charli XCX’s latest album Brat continues and amps up a trend of synth pop she leaned into with her 2022 album Crash. My personal favourites include “Constant Repeat” with its lilting, repetitive melody, and “Yuck,” whose synths and satisfying chord progression create the perfect backdrop for a song about trying to resist a new crush. If you can’t get enough of Charli’s distinctive voice, she’s got four more albums in her discography and has been experimenting with different kinds of pop for quite a while, with a couple classic 2010s pop hits thrown in (ICYMI, she sang the chorus for “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea).

If you’re looking for more music with similar production, you’re in luck. Brat’s bumping synths lend themselves nicely to ventures into hyperpop, avant pop, and electropop. Or to put it slightly more simply, genres that play with the typical pop structure and experiment with metallic and synth-pop sounds. Some of my favourite examples are “Los Ageless” by St. Vincent, a song that throws you right into a strong beat and buzzing synths, and “Pynk” by Janelle Monáe featuring Grimes, with its themes of female empowerment. Elements of hyperpop can also be found in other artists’ work like K-pop group aespa, whose songs “Savage” and “Salty and Sweet” include heavier metallic elements and are some of my favourites on my playlists.