Red Pepper Cream Sauce

Winter is here, which makes me feel ready to cozy up with family, friends and a filling meal. This is a family recipe I have been making since I was a child. It takes about 40 minutes to make, however it does not require much technical skill, so you can put on a festive film as you cook. It’s warm and spicy, with a beautiful red-orange colour when it is finished. It’s hard not to appreciate a big bowl of pasta on a cold night.

Ingredients:

Pasta (your choice)

4 – 5 large red bell peppers

Heavy cream (use coconut milk as a vegan substitute)

3 tbsp of lemon juice

Salt and black pepper (to taste)

2 tbsp of paprika

1 tsp of white pepper

2 cloves of fresh garlic

½ tsp of cayenne pepper

Parmesan cheese

Tools:

Two large pots

Blender

Spatula

Cutting board

Knife

Place your pasta in a large pot of boiling water and cook according to package instructions. Remember to salt your pasta water. Chop your red peppers into large pieces and place in a separate pot. Pour your heavy cream or coconut milk into the second pot with the peppers and bring it to a boil. The moment it begins to boil, turn the temperature down to low and cover with a lid. Let simmer for 30 minutes, or until the cream has reduced by half. Stir periodically so the cream does not separate. Mince your garlic. Place your garlic, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, white pepper, paprika and cayenne pepper into the cream pot and stir. The measurements are guidelines — adjust the lemon juice, garlic, and spices according to taste. Carefully pour your red peppers and cream into a blender. Before you blend, hold down the lid with a towel so that some heat can escape. Pulse the sauce a few times to get it going before blending until completely smooth. At this stage, you can pour the sauce directly onto your pasta and serve, or you can simply put it back into the pot and let it simmer until everything else is finished. If you wish to add protein, you can cook chicken separately and add to the sauce when it is done. Serve with a generous amount of parmesan cheese and some more black pepper.

This recipe keeps well overnight if you store it correctly. To revive the pasta the next day, add it to a pan with a splash of milk or cream, and stir until it is warm and the sauce is bubbling.