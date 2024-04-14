Same-day medical appointments available for students

Health Services will now be offering same-day medical appointments for students. Students can book a same-day appointment by calling Campus Wellness at 519-888-4096 or walking in to make an appointment. Walk-in appointments will be based on same day service availability.

Health Services provides all medical services through appointments for coughs, colds, illnesses, injuries, allergies, sexual health, STI screening, lumps and bumps, rash, nausea, vomiting, verification of illness form and more.

If a student needs medical care, direct them to the services available at Campus Wellness. There are many programs and services to help students make their physical and mental well-being a priority.